Aquarium Duck Release

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium released six black-bellied whistling ducks back into their natural habitat at the Hans and Pat Sutter Wildlife Refuge. The ducks went through extensive rehabilitation after being discovered by a local fire chief back in April. The ducks were found when they were ducklings in the middle of the road after being separated from their parents. Now these ducks are healthy and ready to happily return to their natural habitat.

