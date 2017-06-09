Aquateens clean beaches

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
-
Another victim dies in Mathis shooting
-
Detectives searching for car in road rage case
-
Alice gang member arrested
-
Moody Comes Up Just Short in Semis
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Investigation into overnight drive-by
-
'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old
-
Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting
-
TAMUK Big Donation
More Stories
-
Kansas man faces hate crime indictment in death of…Jun. 9, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
Pro-athlete teaches students the importance of…Jun. 9, 2017, 7:41 p.m.
-
Police say no worry needed in Corpus Christi's…Jun. 9, 2017, 7:37 p.m.