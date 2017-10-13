'Arachnophobia' showing at Friday night's Ride-in-Theater

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Ride-in-Theater offered residents a chance to catch a free movie Friday night at the Water Garden.

The movie was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., but an hour before that the Art Museum of South Texas offered a $1 tour called Dollar After Dark.

Fair warning -- if you have a fear of spiders or other creepy crawlers, Friday night's movie is Arachnophobia...

