Aransas County DA to stop taking Rockport police cases

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas County District Attorney's Office is accusing a Rockport police officer of being untrustworthy and is therefore refusing to rely on his testimony in future cases.

The allegation is now being challenged by the entire Rockport police force, who say their colleague is a target of retaliation by an Aransas County attorney.

After a police officer makes an arrest, they usually have to testify in court to help the judge make a verdict. Without that testimony, the suspects may go free; but in the last few months, the Aransas County DA has decided that Rockport police are not reliable witnesses. Now not a single case from the department is being accepted.

It all stems from a secretly recorded video of Assistant DA Kelsey Downing. It was captured by Rockport Police Officer Chad Brooks and is now pitting city police against county prosecutors.

The video shows a meeting between her and the officer discussing a recent case. Brooks allegedly made a mistake during the questioning phase of the trial, and now the DA's office will no longer rely on him as a witness.

In the 16-minute recording, Downing is heard discussing the officer's reports. After the video of that meeting was leaked, Aransas County DA Kristen Barnebey released a statement that her office will not accept any new cases from the Rockport Police Department, claiming that the Chief of Police withheld evidence.

So far nine cases have been turned away by the DA's office, leaving those cases at a standstill. However, the district attorney said they will resume taking cases once the police department starts following the law.

© 2017 KIII-TV