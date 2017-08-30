Aransas County ISD to close indefinitely due to Hurricane Harvey

KIII 3 News drone footage of the incredible damage seen Sunday, Aug. 27, in Aransas Pass, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey came ashore. (Photo: KIII)

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - After a formal damage assessment to the Aransas County Independent School District, it has been decided that the district will close indefinitely.

Aransas County Superintendent Joseph Patek posted the update to Facebook, encouraging parents to enroll their children in a school district where they are currently staying.

“All students displaced by this disaster will be accepted at other districts in Texas and ACISD will do everything we can to make sure records are sent. ,” Patek stated in the post.

Patek added that displaced students are now eligible for homeless services like free lunch. He said to visit district personnel at whatever district your child is enrolled in for more details.

The district plans to get the campuses back up and running to once again welcome students, but until then Patek urges residents to follow their Facebook and district web page for weekly updates.

“Stay safe and know our thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time,” Patek finished.

