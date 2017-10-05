Aransas County ISD heading back to school

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - It's been nearly six weeks since Hurricane Harvey came through hitting the Coastal Bend hard. Now there are signs that things are getting back to normal.
The Aransas County ISD announced Thursday that all of its campuses will re-open next week. Lots of parents and students are expressing relief.
Our Taylor Alanis spoke to them.
If you need to re-enroll your child in the district, click here.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs