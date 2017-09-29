Aransas County ISD re-enrollment available online, in person Oct. 2-3

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Parents of students who were enrolled in the Aransas County Independent School District before Hurricane Harvey forced them to delay reopening schools can now re-enroll their children online or at four locations in the Rockport-Fulton area.
You can complete the re-enrollment process online using this form. It is only for parents whose students were enrolled for the first week of the 2017-18 school year. Parents of students who are enrolling for their first time need to go to the parent page at www.acisd.org.
Students K-6 will also need to fill out a re-enrollment transportation form.
For those unable to complete the re-enrollment process online, the district is opening four locations Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2-3, during the following time slots:
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Locations for re-enrollment:
Fulton Community Church
213 N. 3rd Street, Fulton, TX
Lamar Volunteer Fire Station
302 Bois d'Arc, Lamar, TX
Peace Lutheran Church
1302 W. Market Street, Rockport, TX
Rockport-Fulton High School
1340 Enterprise Boulevard
School is scheduled to begin Oct. 9 for Aransas County ISD, and this year, the hours will be a bit different.
The school day at Little Bay Primary, Live Oak 1-3 and Fulton 4-5 will run from 7:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. For Rockport-Fulton middle and high schools, the school day will run from 8:15 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
For more information, check out the Aransas County ISD website.
