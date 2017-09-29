Aransas County ISD re-enrollment available online, in person Oct. 2-3

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Parents of students who were enrolled in the Aransas County Independent School District before Hurricane Harvey forced them to delay reopening schools can now re-enroll their children online or at four locations in the Rockport-Fulton area.

You can complete the re-enrollment process online using this form. It is only for parents whose students were enrolled for the first week of the 2017-18 school year. Parents of students who are enrolling for their first time need to go to the parent page at www.acisd.org.

Students K-6 will also need to fill out a re-enrollment transportation form.

For those unable to complete the re-enrollment process online, the district is opening four locations Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2-3, during the following time slots:

7:30-9:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Locations for re-enrollment:

Fulton Community Church

213 N. 3rd Street, Fulton, TX

Lamar Volunteer Fire Station

302 Bois d'Arc, Lamar, TX

Peace Lutheran Church

1302 W. Market Street, Rockport, TX

Rockport-Fulton High School

1340 Enterprise Boulevard

School is scheduled to begin Oct. 9 for Aransas County ISD, and this year, the hours will be a bit different.

The school day at Little Bay Primary, Live Oak 1-3 and Fulton 4-5 will run from 7:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. For Rockport-Fulton middle and high schools, the school day will run from 8:15 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

For more information, check out the Aransas County ISD website.

