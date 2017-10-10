Aransas County ISD welcomes back students on Wednesday

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII 3 NEWS ) -

The Aransas Pass Independent School District will open it's doors to students for the first time since Hurricane Harvey devastated most of the Rockport Fulton area.

The damage to schools after Harvey was so severe, a week later the district announced campuses would be closed indefinitely.

But on Oct. 11 students will be back at in their home classrooms and fields/

"I think tomorrow is going to be an emotional day," Sierrah Galvan, Rockport Fulton High School freshman, said.

"Going back an seeing everyone is just comforting," freshman Madison Mann said.

"Being together again and getting to be Rockport Fulton," freshman, Mikey Dominguez said.

Words from three Lady Pirates who were anxious to finally start their freshman year at Rockport-Fulton High School.

It's been six weeks since Hurricane Harvey devastated Rockport and shut down all campuses.

"Many mornings he woke up and was just when are we going to go back home," Live Oak Learning Center parent Michelle Moses said. "You know his school. when are we going to go back to school."

In that time, most students were bussed to other area schools like Gregory-Portland.

"You have to drive 45 minutes and you don't feel like you're at home," Dominguez said.

Many parents were unsure what to tell their kids especially during the immediate days after Harvey.

"We just wanted to turn around an go somewhere else because it looked that bad," parent and softball coach Steven Galvan said.

But as weeks passed...

"It started coming alive the oak trees started coming back, the grass started getting greener and then the buildings started coming up," John Mann, softball coach and parent, said.

And the district announced they were coming back to.

"I feel happy cause i get to see all of my friends again," Live Oak 2nd grader Tyler Moses said. "I got the same teacher from before the hurricane."

And some are just looking forward to some normalcy.

"It's easier to go away and just to leave everything behind you and start fresh but it's harder to come back and start over and i think that just proves that Rockport has a lot of spirit," Mann said.

© 2017 KIII-TV