Aransas County officials discuss economic recovery plan

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Business leaders from Aransas County and Rockport-Fulton met Tuesday and developed strategies to possibly use for both short- and long-term recovery.

An economic recovery plan is in the works for businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Organizers said they expect the process to take up to five years but remind people that recovering from a disaster takes time.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV