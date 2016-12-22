Aransas County Sheriff's Office K9 gifted with protective vest

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - One K9 in Aransas County has some new digs thanks to a generous donation.

The Aransas County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex was given a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9's, Inc.





Rex's vest is embroidered and reads “In memory of K9 Rocco, Pittsburg Bureau of Police". Vested Interest in K9's. Inc. is an organization in Massachusetts whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs in Law Enforcement throughout the United States.

Each vest is valued between $1795- $2,234 and weighs and average of 4-5 pounds.