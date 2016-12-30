Aransas Pass Detectives search for thief

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Detectives in Aransas Pass are asking for your help finding a man they say stole from a ranching wellsite. That theft happened late Tuesday night.
Surveillance images released show a man entering the location and tampering with equipment. Detectives say the man left with several pieces of equipment.
Call 361-758-5224 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.
