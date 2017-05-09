Aransas Pass detectives searching for alleged game store thief

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass detectives are looking for a man who stole from a GameStop.

That theft happened in late April at the GameStop on Wheeler near McMullen.

Surveillance video shows the thief stuffing several games and other merchandise down the front of his pants. Detectives say the man got away with more one-hundred dollars in goods.

Call 361-758-8477 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

