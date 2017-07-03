Aransas Pass Firework City Ordinances

(Photo: Cory Smith, Cory Smith)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - If you plan to celebrate the Fourth in Aransas Pass, city officials want to remind you of their ordinances in place. Officials say popping fireworks within the mainland area of Aransas Pass is prohibited, meaning, using fireworks within the city, east of the Dale Miller Bridge is illegal. Those caught can face a fine of up to two-thousand dollars.

