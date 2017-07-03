KIII
Close

Aransas Pass Firework City Ordinances

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:30 AM. CDT July 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - If you plan to celebrate the Fourth in Aransas Pass, city officials want to remind you of their ordinances in place. Officials say popping fireworks within the mainland area of Aransas Pass is prohibited, meaning, using fireworks within the city, east of the Dale Miller Bridge is illegal. Those caught can face a fine of up to two-thousand dollars.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories