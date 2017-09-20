Aransas Pass holds community pep rally

On Wednesday, residents and officials gathered for a community pep rally in Aransas Pass to show their resilience after Hurricane Harvey.

"We need this pep rally, not only to boost our community, but to help our football team, our volleyball team our cheerleaders our community members as a whole boost their morale," Amy Parbst, Aransas Pass High School parent said.

That was exactly what city and district officials had in mind when they organized the event.

"We are going to come back together as one, and we are AP strong and we just love everybody," APHS cheerleader Kaylyn Hollan said.

A message the community needed to hear the most.

"Being a first responder, I need it," Chief Eric Blanchard from the Aransas Pass Police Department said. "I need to be inspired."

The Bo Bonorden Memorial Stadium where the pep rally was hosted is still under construction next to schools that remain closed until next month.

"This week was supposed to be our home coming, but our homecoming got pushed back since we don't have a field," Hollan said.

Most in this crowd were still trying to put the pieces of their homes and businesses back together .

"You know people jumping out of trucks, helping with debris, helping cutting down trees and you know just being there for one another is what a hometown is all about," Victor Galvan, APISD trustee said.

But, despite the physical obstacles, the strength of the Aransas Pass community was obvious.

"The energy and spirit of some of our residents is very hopeful," Chief Blanchard said. "They give us hope I mean they kicked butt at their first game of the season it was amazing."

Cheerleaders pepped up the crowd, there was free barbecue and canned goods and donations were distributed.

The event only proved one thing was for sure about the team and the town...

"You know what Harvey may have came and got us but we are not down we are stronger than ever after Harvey and we are going to rebuild and we will come back stronger than ever and better than ever," Parbst said.

