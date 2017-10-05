Aransas Pass ISD elementary students return to campus

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Elementary school students in Aransas Pass have returned to their campuses after being displaced to other schools due to damage left by Hurricane Harvey.

The district originally closed Charlie Marshall Elementary School indefinitely due to storm damage, but on Thursday the students in grades fourth through seventh were allowed back on the campus.

The Aransas Pass Independent School District plans to open their other schools within the month.

