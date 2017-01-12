Aransas Pass law enforcement passes training exercises

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass was swarming with nearly 60 lawmen along with their Special Forces trainers Thursday.

The task force was being trained in situational awareness.

The scenario was checking a fishing boat and it's crew. The training gave them new skills used for avoiding an ambush if the fishermen turned out to be terrorists or drug smugglers.

The training was three days of classroom study and two days of outdoor exercise.

