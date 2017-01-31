Aransas Pass Police find body of missing elderly woman

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass police have confirmed that a woman who had gone missing last night has been found and recovered from the water somewhere near Conn Brown Harbor.

Police reported Tuesday morning that 74-year-old Ms. Persad was last seen at the HEB in Aransas Pass around 10 p.m. Monday. Sometime around 10 a.m. officers were dispatched to recover a body that had been spotted in the water.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aransas Pass police confirmed via Facebook that they had located Ms. Persad in the water and that she had not survived.

