Aransas Pass police looking for missing 16-year-old

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a 16-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Police said Bryce Fronapfel was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing a blue Boy Scout t-shirt and carrying a camouflage duffel bag full of clothing.

Fronapfel stands about five-foot eleven and weighs about 150 pounds. He has light skin, blond hair and blue eyes. Police said he reportedly frequents Dairy Queen and Sonic and loves playing basketball.

If you have any information regarding Fronapfel, please call the APPD at 361-758-5224. Detective Frank Kent is handling the case.

