Aransas Pass Police raise awareness with social experiment

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The community of Aransas Pass is finishing up the debris cleanup since Hurricane Harvey, but their local police fear that the effort will have gone to waste.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard decided to go undercover to do a social experiment, dumping trash around the community to see how many people would report the incident.

Sadly, not many people reported the incident.

Blanchard fears the City's cleanup efforts will go to waste as individuals return to discarding their trash on the flats out in Aransas Pass.

Officers said if you see littering, you can report it anonymously at 361-758-8477.

Aransas Pass residents can properly dispose of their trash at the City Transfer Station from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The station is also open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.



Residents can stop in at City Hall to retrieve a free dumping voucher. Each voucher is good for one truckload of trash. Fees apply if dumping without a voucher.

For more information, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV