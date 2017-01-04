Aransas Pass police warn residents of phone scam

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass police are warning residents of a new phone scam in the area. The solicitors claim to be collecting donations for police and firefighters.

Police said the phone scams come in waves, and when the waves hit, they estimate about 50 residents receive calls.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns looked into the scam and came back with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)