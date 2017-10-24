Aransas Pass views long-term recovery following Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Aransas Pass believes long-term recovery efforts could last up to five years following Hurricane Harvey.

Short-term recovery efforts include removing debris, restoring power, and providing emergency housing.

The city received severe damage from the storm and continued to work on repairs. City Manager tells 3News the city is now kicking off its longterm recovering planning process.

FEMA created the long-term recovery plan program, but local government officials implement the plan.

© 2017 KIII-TV