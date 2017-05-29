Aransas Pass water outages caused by overnight lightning strike

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas Pass Police Department reported Monday afternoon that several water outages occurred around town due to a lightning strike to their City's water infrastructure.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said the system that manages their water infrastructure, the SCATA system, was struck by lightning overnight. At around 2 p.m. Monday, water pumps bagan to fail, leaving customers without running water.

Police said City staff were dispatched to manually inspect all pump sites to get the systems back online.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KIII-TV