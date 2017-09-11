Aransas Pass water tower could cost millions to replace

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass was the only Coastal Bend town to lose its water tower during Hurricane Harvey, and the cost to replace it is in the millions.

State Rep. J.M. Lozano is hoping the tab can be picked up by the government.

"Our goal is to make sure the State picks up the tab, or the federal government picks up the tab, to relieve that burden from the taxpayers," Lozano said.

It is believed that it will cost between $2-4 million to put in a new water tower.

© 2017 KIII-TV