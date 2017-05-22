Area 3 Report: Rockport's bustling art community

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Rockport is known for having one of the best art colonies in the country, and a group of women there have helped make that happen.

Genie Mysorski is hand sculpting another piece of unique art. Many people are familiar with her style in Rockport because the retired school teacher showed many students how to turn clay into art.

Now, Mysorski puts her talents to work at the Wind Way Gallery on Austin Street in the cultural arts district. The gallery has been open for over 20 years and for most of the past decade, it has been focusing on the work of a group of women artists, each bringing their own unique talent to the table.

"The artists are a very close group," Mysorski said. "We all work together. We have different galleries downtown and if we don't have what somebody is looking for in the gallery, we'll send them to the next gallery; and the same thing, they'll send them here."

If someone is looking for a stained glass table top, then Lorrie Harrington is the woman to see. Her work can be found all over town.

"It's real rewarding to drive around town and see the work that we've done, and it should be there for longer than I will be, so it's fun," Harrington said. "I enjoy it and you can't be around all these other artists and not borrow some of their ideas."

Rockport is recognized around the state as one of the best places to go for all things dealing with the arts. The art colony really began to thrive in the late '40s and continued to grow so much that Coastal Living Magazine named it the Top 10 coastal art colony in the country.

"The good thing about Rockport, of course, is the perfect place for artists to come," said Pam Heard, Cultural Arts District artist liason. "It's a perfect place to live. It's the perfect place to visit."

© 2017 KIII-TV