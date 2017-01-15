Close Area fire fighters battle rural grass fire Kiii Staff , KIII 4:15 PM. CST January 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area fire departments battled high winds to extinguish a large grass fire on Sunday. The fire started off of Highway 666 between Robstown and Calallen.Investigators are looking for a cause. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Cowboys fans share their team spirit Jan 15, 2017, 6:45 p.m. Video evidence of fight that led to stabbing over… Jan 15, 2017, 6:28 p.m. High winds and bbq contribute to grass fire outside… Jan 15, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
