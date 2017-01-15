KIII
Area fire fighters battle rural grass fire

Kiii Staff , KIII 4:15 PM. CST January 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area fire departments battled high winds to extinguish a large grass fire on Sunday. 

The fire started off of Highway 666 between Robstown and Calallen.

Investigators are looking for a cause.

