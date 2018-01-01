Area homeless hunker down for cold night

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local homeless shelters said they are not turning anyone way on a night like Monday and the people over at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission expect to be at full capacity.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission remains open around the clock as more people look for a way to escape the cold throughout the night.

"I was born here I have never seen this kind of prolonged dangerous weather," Director Carole Murphrey said

Fire pits are lit, and staff at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission know the shelter in downtown Corpus Christi will be proper for those looking to escape the cold.

"It's really hard, I know a lot of people on the streets, freezing, it helps a lot of people, for them they open their doors helps me a lot have somewhere to sleep for the night get through another day," resident Kendall Ulen said

Murphrey said close to 300 homeless individuals are expected to hunker down for the long winter night.

Staff members prepare extra beds in their coffee house to help take on the overflow.

"There's a lot of people who are homeless this year who were not homeless last year," Murphrey said.

Because of Hurricane Harvey, the shelter is expecting a lot more people. The shelter is also clearing their storefront and making room to give dogs a warm place of their own.

"Some people will chance it especially if they have been drinking but we also have people who don't know about us, I've gotten calls from people who slept under a park bench last night, we always have room," Murphrey said.

The shelter said the public could help out by dropping off blankers and coats or even a hot meal.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV