Area nonprofits who helped during Harvey given free gas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area nonprofits were lined up Thursday in front of the Stripes support office off Ayers to receive a free tank of gas.

The Stripes Corporation wanted all of the nonprofit groups to start off the year on a positive note after most of the agencies worked tirelessly to help Hurricane Harvey survivors.

"That's a huge help to us obviously, because of the big vehicle behind me. Our camp mobile feeding unit. It's about a 50-gallon tank with diesel, and you add that up. It adds up when you have to do that all the time, so this is a great help to us as an organization," said Capt. Patrick Gesner, commanding officer of Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

Stripes said the event was the company's way to give back to those organizations who gave so much to everyone during Hurricane Harvey.

