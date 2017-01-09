KIII
Area police chiefs participate in training program

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard is helping to create the training that other police chiefs from around the state will have to undergo.

Blanchard was selected to be part of a focus group that will come up with the curriculum for the 40-hour course police chiefs will have to take and pass. Kirby Warnke, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief, is also part of the team.

Blanchard said that better mental health resources for those people police deal with is a part of the curriculum they are hoping will be included in the chief training program.

