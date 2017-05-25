ROBSTOWN, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that happened on East Avenue J near Highway 77 in Robstown.

A clerk at the Snappy convenient store was approached by a man shortly before 3:30 A.M. demanding money.

A bystander stepped in and severely injured the robber who was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital via HALO flight. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives continue to investigate the attempted robbery. The store will remain open throughout the day.

© 2017 KIII-TV