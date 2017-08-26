Around 200,000 without power in the Corpus Christi area

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lost power is an issue plaguing much of the Coastal Bend with about 200,000 customers in the area without power in the Corpus Christi area.

American Electric Power Texas has been on standby waiting for wind conditions to subside enough for them to make some initial damage assessments. They were able to begin making these assessments Saturday afternoon, and hope to announce sometime Sunday preliminary estimates on when power can be restored.

An AEP Texas representative told 3News that some restorations have already taken place in isolated areas where crews could respond safely.

As for the damage, most of it appears to be in the form of downed power poles, according to AEP. That means a more lengthy restoration process, but as soon as weather is favorable, crews can begin making those fixes.

In the meantime, AEP Texas is aware that people are without power. They ask that customers only call if they spot a safety hazard like downed power line.

