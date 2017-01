CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Three dogs are recovering at Aransas Pass's animal control after they were found to be severely malnourished.

The owner, 21-year-old Angelica Rodriguez, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

A local organization called the Animal Friends of Port Aransas stepped up to provide funding for veterinarian services.

