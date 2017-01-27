Arrest made in elderly abuse case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A shocking case of elderly abuse was caught on camera.

The former caregiver of a 94-year-old Texas woman has been arrested.

Police outside of Houston said Brenda Floyd is the person seen on New Years Day repeatedly hitting 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten in the head.

Investigators say Floyd was upset with the elderly woman who suffers from dementia for giving her dog quote human food.

