Arrest warrant issued for hit-and-run suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who was out on bond. Police say 41-year-old Alexis Derise Jr. has since violated that bond.

Derise has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run accident that took the life of Andy Heines. Heines, who was the spokesperson for AEP Texas, was riding his back last July when he was struck by a vehicle near Paul Jones and SPID.

Derise was due in court last Friday, but missed that appearance. He was out on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. Call police if you have any information on his whereabouts.

