Arrest Warrant issued for suspected credit card abuse

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police issued an arrest warrant for Dora Danielle Aleman.Aleman is suspected of credit card abuse.Call police at 361-886-2600 if you any information that could lead to an arrest.
