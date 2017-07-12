KIII
Close

Arrest Warrant issued for suspected credit card abuse

Kiii Staff , KIII 12:30 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police issued an arrest warrant for Dora Danielle Aleman.

Aleman is suspected of credit card abuse.

Call police at 361-886-2600 if you any information that could lead to an arrest.

