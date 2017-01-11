Arrests made for synthetic marijuana in CCPD sting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon at police headquarters that 16 people were arrested for drug related warrants for delivery of synthetic marijuana.
The warrant roundup operation, executed by the CCPD Narcotics Vice Investigation Division, began in October and was called Operation Stick Man.
The operation was a long-term undercover operation targeting street-level synthetic cannabinoid dealers, primarily focusing on dealers in the downtown area surrounding City Hall. NVID recognized that synthetic cannabinoid abusers were causing serious quality of life issues with business owners and residents in that neighborhood.
Police said approximately 50-percent of all drug related arrests and drug seizures by CCPD in 2016 were synthetic cannabinoid related.
The operation culminated Wednesday when over 30 officers set out to arrest 24 suspects who had sold synthetic cannabinoid to undercover officers.
The following 16 individuals were arrested, including four who were already in jail on other charges:
Steven Ramos
Dwain Tichey
Mark Chabera
Jared Brannon
Victor Flores
Derrick Rexroat
Maydalis Santiago
Vanessa Abrego
Dorina Gallegos
Antonio Romero
Joshua Craney
Christopher Furr
Avery Smith
Israel Maldonado
Juan Garcia
Daniel Bravo
All suspects were charged with felony manufacture and delivery of controlled substance with penalties ranging from two-99 years in prison. Corpus Christi police will continue to search for the remaining eight suspects.
