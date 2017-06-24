Arrows soar as hundreds of archers compete at state tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The bow and arrow, it's a weapon that predates recorded history and is common in many cultures and archery is the art, practice, or skill of applying it.

The craft has been used for hunting and combat but now it's mainly a competitive sport.

The Texas Field Archery Association held their state championship Saturday at the Tejas Bowmen Archery Range.

Over 100 archers met up and competed by shooting at different targets.

Participants said that archery is a lot like golfing at the driving range, you pick a lane and fire at a target.

Archers will collect their scores from the event and put it towards the archer of the year awards.

