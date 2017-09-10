Art Center of Corpus Christi sets new dates for Arts Alive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Art Center of Corpus Christi has set new dates for Arts Alive. The event will be held September 23 & 24 between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts Alive is said to immerse visitors in a weekend of art and community. Participants can see molten aluminum poured into different designs. You can also watch as giant carved woodblocks are printed with a steamroller. Glaze your own pottery and see what happens when it is fired in a flaming garbage can. There will be live art demonstrations, as well as opportunities to collaborate with artists to create art. You are encouraged to bring the kids for dozens of make and take projects in the courtyard with the Family Art Time team.

Admission: $5 adults, $1 kids 12 and under Sept. 23 rd & 24th 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Arts Alive is the primary fundraiser for The Art Center of Corpus Christi.

