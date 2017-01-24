Art Center unveils Chicano Pop mural series

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Downtown Corpus Christi received a splash of color Tuesday as a ribbon cutting was held at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. There, they unveiled a series of murals called "Chicano Pop."

The murals were painted by local artist Mayra Zamora. She was selected by the Art Center to create the murals, and now her paintings show vibrantly on the west side of the building.

