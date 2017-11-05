Art Museum Grand Opening of Creation Station

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Grand Opening of the new Creation Station and ARTcade took place Sunday at the Art Museum of South Texas. Families had the opportunity to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and try first hand the new educational area for Children.

The Museum welcomed families for absolutely no cost, and gave out demonstrations on the new interactive area as well as art-filled activities and explore the space for the young. The event is sponsored by Navy/Army Community Credit Union, and Christus Spohn Health System.

