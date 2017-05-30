Art Museum offers free admission to military personnel, families

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Any active-duty military personnel and their families can get in free at the Art Museum of South Texas between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the museum takes part in the 2017 Blue Star program.

As a Blue Star Museum, the Art Museum of South Texas will offer the free admission to active-duty personnel and their families. That includes the National Guard and Reserve.

All you need is your military ID to be eligible.

