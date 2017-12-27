As thousands wait for housing assistance, FEMA sells trailers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - FEMA trailers are for sale and have been despite thousands of Hurricane Harvey survivors who are still in need of the temporary housing units.

That might come as a shock to some, but FEMA said the sale of trailers is not unusual. Many of the trailers it leases to disaster victims are auctioned off after 18 months of use, or if they are damaged in any way.

There are at least 8,000 applicants in Texas waiting for federal housing assistance. Still, FEMA said they are continuing to follow their policy of selling the trailers.

A FEMA trailer reportedly costs up to $150,000 to manufacture, and are typically sold for pennies on the dollar.

