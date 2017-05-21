KIII
Ask the Chief: Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle

Ask the Chief: Chief Mike Markle discusses various topics

Katia Uriarte and Dale Stephan, KIII 7:52 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle stopped by the Kiii Studios to discuss a variety of topics like distracted driving, police body cams and the consequences of marijuana possession.

 

 

