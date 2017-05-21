Close Ask the Chief: Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle Ask the Chief: Chief Mike Markle discusses various topics Katia Uriarte and Dale Stephan, KIII 7:52 PM. CDT May 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle stopped by the Kiii Studios to discuss a variety of topics like distracted driving, police body cams and the consequences of marijuana possession. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dog Set on Fire, Another Bound in Ditch Aikten's Three-Run Homer Lifts Ray To Series Win vs. Calallen What it was like being stuck on 'The Joker' for hours 42nd Annual Beach to Bay Corpus Christi runner's 32nd Beach to Bay West Wins Coastal Bend Coaches' Association & Shriners' All Star Football Game Tuloso-Midway Softball Loses Top-Ten Region Semifinal Series Portland couple faces charges of sexual assault of a child Sean Kelly's Forecast Moody Magic Prevalent in Walk Off Sweep of King More Stories Ask the Chief: Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle May 21, 2017, 7:52 p.m. Jim Wells County suspect in assault case arrested in… May 21, 2017, 3:05 p.m. Water issues in Driscoll getting resolved May 21, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs