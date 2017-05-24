KIII
Close

Ask the Doctor: Hip dysplasia

Medical experts joined 3News at 5 p.m. Wednesday to answer your calls and questions about hip dysplasia.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:33 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Medical experts joined 3News at 5 p.m. Wednesday to answer your calls and questions about hip dysplasia.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories