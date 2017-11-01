Ask the Experts: ACA open enrollment

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News had experts Wednesday from the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living to discuss open enrollment for Affordable Healthcare Act.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!