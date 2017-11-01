KIII
Ask the Experts: ACA open enrollment

3News had experts Wednesday from the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living to discuss open enrollment for Affordable Healthcare Act.

KIII 6:33 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News had experts Wednesday from the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living to discuss open enrollment for  Affordable Healthcare Act. 

