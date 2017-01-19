ASPCA grant helps new PAAC assistance program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - PAAC, or People Assisting Animal Control, has been awarded a grant to help out local families and their pets.

The ASPCA gave the organization $21,000 for their new pet retention program. The program helps keep people and their pets together and out of the shelters when they need assistance or have fallen on hard times.

Kacie Kirkpatrick, dog trainer and pet retention program coordinator, said the program helps build relationships with the community and keep families together. The program also provides families with free spaying and neutering, vaccines, dog houses and even dog training.

If you would like more information, you can call 361-248-2009.

