Assault investigation into West Oso High School principal

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - West Oso High School Principal Belinda Gamez has been placed on paid administrative leave after an allegation that she physically assaulted a student.

The incident reportedly happened May 9. A Corpus Christi police officer reportedly witnessed it and reported it to the school district's director of student services. Police are currently not involved in the investigation.

However, 3News was told the district is in the process of investigating what happened.

