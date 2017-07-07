Assistant Fire Chief speaks out about loss of his son

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The death of a child is tragic enough, but when it's due to suicide, it can be even more devastating.

Assistant Fire Chief Randy Paige knows that pain all too well. His 19-year-old son took his own life more than a year ago.

Starting Friday, Paige will be selling tickets to a very special Corpus Christi Hooks game — a suicide-awareness night in honor of his son, Colton Paige.

The aim is to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson looked into it and came back with the details.

The game will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, against Midland.

