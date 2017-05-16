KIII
Assistant Parks Director leaves for position in Lewisville, Texas

KIII Staff , KIII 2:48 PM. CDT May 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi City Council said farewell to Stacie Talbert-Anaya, Assistant Director of the City's Parks & Recreation Department, as she leaves her position to make her way to Lewisville, Texas, where she will serve as their Parks & Recreation Director.

The City Tweeted their goodbye Tuesday:

 

