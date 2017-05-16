Assistant Parks Director leaves for position in Lewisville, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi City Council said farewell to Stacie Talbert-Anaya, Assistant Director of the City's Parks & Recreation Department, as she leaves her position to make her way to Lewisville, Texas, where she will serve as their Parks & Recreation Director.

The City Tweeted their goodbye Tuesday:

We say farewell to Assistant Director Stacie Talbert-Anaya who will be the new Parks & Recreation Director @LewisvilleTexas #CCCouncil — CityOfCorpusChristi (@cityofcc) May 16, 2017

