Asthmatic children find relief at Camp Easy Breathers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Jon Roberts, director of pulmonology at Driscoll Children's Hospital, explained how children can find support for their respiratory issues while still having fun at Camp Easy Breathers at Camp Aranzazu.

Applications are being accepted for Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Camp Easy Breathers, a summer camp for children 7-14 years of age and living with asthma. Camp will be held on June 12-16 at Camp Aranzazu in Rockport. Campers get to experience all of the fun physical and social experiences of summer camp, while learning more about asthma and how to control it. The cost is $325 per child and scholarships are available. To register your child or for more information, call (361) 694-4580 or go to http://driscollchildrens.org/camp-easy-breathers

