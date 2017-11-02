Astros fans line up for 2017 World Series Championship Gear

After the devastation left behind in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, Wednesday's night game was a well earned historic win for the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series Championship.

Decades of waiting and fans are now celebrating this milestone.

Astros fans made their way to Academy, Dicks, and Hook Linke and Sinker for their memorabilia - caps, shirts, and a lot more.



"This was the first time I cried today it was too crazy last night," Astros fan celebrated.

The city experienced so much in just the past year, and it was a long time coming.

"Its everything, history, the flooding. I'm so proud," Astros fan cheered.

Individuals who have been Astros fans their whole life and are showing their pride by wear the championship gear.

'I've been an Astros fan since 1966. It doesn't get any better than this, I figured it would happen sometime, I was just hoping it would happen in my lifetime," Astro fan said.

Stores are almost entirely out of gear, but orders are expected to come in over the next few days.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV